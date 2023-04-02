Following the orange alert issued by the Civil Protection for tomorrow, Monday 3 April, some municipalities in Calabria and Sicily have already ordered the closure of schools.

The mayor of Catanzaro, Nicola Fiorita, ordered by order, for tomorrow Monday 3 April, the closure of schools of all state and equal levels in the city after the regional civil protection issued the orange weather alert.

The closure – reports the ordinance – also concerns educational services for children and public and private kindergartens, public and private nurseries and playrooms, school and extracurricular activities.

Also in Crotone the institutes will remain closed following the Orange level weather alert. It has been decided to close, for prudential purposes, all schools of all levels, villas, public parks and city cemeteries for tomorrow 3 April.

Here is the list of Calabrian municipalities who have decided to close their schools tomorrow, April 3:

Catanzaro

Croton

Amarones (Catanzaro)

Andali (Catanzaro)

Borgia (Catanzaro)

Doe (Catanzaro)

Central Chiaravalle (Catanzaro)

Cirò (Crotone)

Cropani (Catanzaro)

Gyrfalcon (Catanzaro)

Roccabernarda (Crotone)

San Floro (Catanzaro)

San Lorenzo (Reggio Calabria)

San Mango d’Aquino (Catanzaro)

Scandale (Crotone)

Sersale (Catanzaro)

Soverato (Catanzaro)

Squillace (Catanzaro)

Tiriolo (Catanzaro)

In Sicilyat the time of recording the closure of schools in:

Furci Siculo (Messina)

Letojanni (Messina)

Roccalumera (Messina)

Santa Teresa Riva (Messina)

Differences between suspension of educational activities and closure of a school

First let’s make a difference between

“suspension of activities”

“complete school closure”

Suspension of activities: this measure is caused by extraordinary events and is comparable to the suspension of activities that occurs during the Christmas or Easter holidays, so the school remains open and all services are provided except for lessons. In this case only ATA staff must go to school (pupils and teachers must not).

Teachers do not have to go to school because compulsory lessons are suspended, unless on those days there are activities envisaged in the annual plan (teaching colleges, class councils, etc.). Obviously, even these activities, if the Headmaster deems it appropriate, can be postponed and recovered on other days, subject to prior notice for all the teachers involved.

If the ATA staff is unable to reach the office, they will have to “justify” the absence by resorting to the permits provided for by the Contract (paid leave or holidays).

The closure of the school: it can be ordered for serious events (snowfalls, floods, etc.) or even for extraordinary maintenance interventions that prevent staff and students from accessing the premises, in this case the closure measure affects the entire school community .

The absences thus determined, including those of ATA staff, are fully legitimized and must not be “justified” or even be subject to economic reduction or recovery.

Since the employment relationship of the school staff is of a civil and compulsory nature between the parties who sign it, the legal principle of reference is art. 1256 of the Civil Code, which reads: “The obligation is extinguished when, for a cause not attributable to the debtor (in our case employee of the school), the performance becomes impossible. If the impossibility is only temporary, the debtor, as long as it persists, is not responsible for the delay in performance”.

The days of closure due to force majeure must therefore be assimilated to effectively and regularly provided service, as the employee cannot perform his/her activities due to external causes, arranged by Mayors or Prefects, and in our opinion this closure must be ” useful” for any reason: 180 days for the probationary year, extension/confirmation of a substitute position, etc.

In general, the days of lessons lost due to force majeure are not made up for, and the school year remains valid even if the 200 days of lessons have not been respected.

However, it should be noted that over the years there has not been a single position on this question by the UST and USR, and in some cases this question has even been addressed directly by the Prefects.

The USR of Emilia Romagna with note Prot. n. 1513/2012 had ordered that “the school year remains valid even if the causes of force majeure have led to the drop of the total below 200 days”, and with note Prot. n. 1554/2012 that “student absences attributable to the severe weather situation in progress may fall within the exceptions provided for by the aforementioned rules and not prejudice the possibility of proceeding with the evaluation of the students concerned”.

We also remind you that distance learning can only be activated in situations related to the COVID health emergency. It cannot be activated either in case of bad weather or in the absence of a student except for reasons related to the COVID emergency.