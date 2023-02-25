Recently, a cluster of epidemics broke out in China, and schools in many places issued suspension notices due to the infection of the CCP virus (new coronavirus) and influenza A (flu). The picture shows that on the first day of the new school year on February 13, 2023, students from a primary school in Beijing went to school accompanied by their parents. (Wang Zhao/AFP)

[The Epoch Times, February 24, 2023](Epoch Times Feature Department reporters Xu Yiyang and Zhang Zhongyuan interviewed and reported) A cluster of epidemics broke out in China recently, and schools in many places were infected by the CCP virus (new coronavirus), influenza A (flu) and so on. and issue a suspension notice. There are various discussions on the Internet in China: Has a new wave of epidemic peaks come? Has a new round of school suspensions started again? After the CCP implements “Class B and B control” on the COVID virus, should classes be suspended at every turn?

The CCP’s official media, Beijing Daily, stated on February 22 that recently, it is not uncommon for primary and secondary schools across China to suspend classes due to infectious disease outbreaks. Among them, more than ten students in two primary and secondary schools in Hangzhou, Zhejiang were infected with the CCP virus; classes in Ningbo, Jinhua, Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and other places in Zhejiang were suspended due to influenza A.

Shanghai’s “Xinmin Evening News” reported on February 21 that four cases of influenza were confirmed in a class of a primary school in Qingpu, Shanghai, and many students had fever and flu symptoms. The school suspended classes for 4 days from February 20 to 23 and switched to online teaching. The Qingpu District Education Bureau stated that the students were suffering from influenza A, not the CCP virus.

On February 20, the Education Bureau of Xihu District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province reported that as of 18:00 on February 19, a total of 10 students in the second (3) class of a primary school in Xihu District had fever symptoms, and the antigen test was positive. The initial consideration was the CCP virus infection. . The school issued a notice of class suspension for 4 days.

On the same day, students in several classes in a middle school in Gongshu District, Hangzhou showed symptoms of infection, and most of the infected students were infected for the first time. This matter instantly rushed to Weibo hot search.

“Hangzhou Daily” reported on February 20 that the Hangzhou Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters stated that 2 schools were involved in the epidemic. They were 10 cases in a primary school in Xihu District and 5 cases in a middle school in Gongshu District, both of which were new crowns. First infection.

Because the CCP has always covered up the truth about the epidemic, the outside world generally believes that the official data is not true.

On the morning of February 20, a notice issued by a school in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, was circulated in the circle of friends of local citizens. The notice stated that due to the strong transmission of the virus, school was dismissed early that day, and parents were asked to wait at the school gate at 12 noon.

The mainland media verified this with relevant schools. The other party said that some classes have recently been suspended due to students’ health problems. One of the schools said the suspension of students was due to swine flu, not the CCP virus. Another school said that further verification was needed to determine whether the student was infected with the CCP virus.

A parent of a school in downtown Jinhua told the mainland media that there are indeed a lot of people in the class who have a fever recently, and eight or nine children have asked for leave because of the fever.

On February 20, a news in Tianjin that “a school in Beichen was closed for two days due to a student’s fever” was circulated on the Internet. According to the news, there were more students with fever symptoms on weekends, so the school was suspended for 2 days and changed to online teaching.

The Beichen District Education Bureau confirmed that some classes in the primary and secondary departments of Huachen School in Beichen District did suspend offline teaching due to students having a fever. The suspension time is February 20 and 21. The school has conducted nucleic acid tests on all sick students, and the results were negative, confirming that the fever was caused by influenza A.

On February 19, the suspension notice issued by Century City Experimental Primary School in Hangzhou Bay New Area, Ningbo, Zhejiang also attracted widespread attention. According to the notice, from February 18th to 19th, 15 students in class two (7) of the school asked for leave due to cough, sore throat, and fever. The school decided to temporarily suspend the class from February 20th to 23rd. Students are required to monitor their health at home. Students who are in good health will return to school on February 24.

The education department of Ningbo Qianwan New District stated that some classes have recently been suspended due to student health problems, but the suspension of students is due to influenza, not the CCP virus.

A teacher at an elementary school in Shanghai’s Qingpu District told The Epoch Times on February 22 that one class in the school was also suspended. The doctor said that the students had influenza A. “Students are resting at home and taking classes online.” He said, “Now students no longer need to do nucleic acid testing when they go to school. As long as they don’t have a fever, they can still go back to school, and other students still go to class normally.”

A reporter from The Epoch Times called the Fever Clinic of Qingpu Branch of Zhongshan Hospital in Shanghai and asked whether there are more patients with influenza A or the CCP virus. answer.”

A doctor in the fever clinic of a hospital in Qingpu District of Shanghai also told The Epoch Times reporter that the number of patients who went to see a doctor with fever has increased significantly in recent days. He said that since nucleic acid testing is no longer done, it is impossible to confirm whether the patient has the CCP virus.

He also said that during the previous outbreak of the CCP virus, there were too many patients and not enough doctors.

He also said he could no longer tell reporters more about the deaths from the outbreak. “I can’t do anything here, (superior) pass the gas (request not to reveal the truth).”

