Listen to the audio version of the article

32% of the coastal waters and lakes analyzed by Legambiente during the Goletta verde and Goletta dei Laghi 2022 campaigns are “outlawed” in which almost one in three samples were found to be “polluted or heavily polluted” and subjected to microbiological analyzes in 18 regions and 37 Italian lakes. 55% of the critical points, explains the NGO, “are concentrated in the mouths of rivers, canals and streams: between bad purification and illegal discharges”, Italy remains “chronically ill”. There are 387 samples subjected to microbiological analyzes, of which 124 beyond the legal limits for the concentration of intestinal Enterococci and Escherichia coli.

32% of seawater and lakes are outlawed

Special supervised, also in this monitoring season – carried out from 20 June to 1 August by over 200 volunteers of the environmental association – the mouths of rivers, canals and streams, the main vehicles with which the pollution caused by bad purification or illegal discharges arrives at the sea and in lakes: of the 188 ‘critical points’ of this type monitored by Legambiente (out of a total of 387), 103 (55%) were found to be beyond the legal limits. In the remaining 199 points sampled at sea or in lake waters, however, the values ​​measured exceeded the legal limit only in 21 cases (11%), as was specified during the presentation of the results.

The results in detail

More in detail, 31% of the points sampled by Goletta Verde in the Italian seas (83 out of 261) returned values ​​beyond the legal limits: on average, one polluted point every 91 kilometers of coastline. Beyond the legal limits, in particular, 55% of the sampled foci, 42% of which were “heavily polluted” according to the judgment of the scientific program of the Goletta Verde. A demonstration, underlines Legambiente, “of the fact that the dangers of poor or absent purification are the main threat to the health of our seas and that there is still much to be done to recover the system and sewer network deficit”.

In the sea Lazio and Campania more polluted points

Black jersey in Lazio (15), Campania (14), and Calabria and Tuscany (ex equo with 11), for the greatest number of points “polluted” by bacteria beyond the legal limits after sea sampling done in the countryside along the Italian coasts from the Goletta Verde 2022 of Legambiente. The most virtuous regions, with no polluted points, are Puglia (29 points examined and zero foci and zero points beyond the legal limits), Veneto (11 points examined and zero outlaws) and Basilicata (5 points examined and zero outlaws).

Lake Como with major problems

As for the lakes, the greatest number of polluted points was found in the Lario (Como) in Lombardy (10 sampled points, 5 mouths and canals beyond the limits, 6 total points over the limits), then in Garda (Lombardy side with sampling in 7 points and 5 points beyond the legal limits) and in Lake Maggiore (Piedmontese bank 9 points sampled and 5 points total over the limits).