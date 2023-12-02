Home » Schroders sees a bright future for these 7 big names on Wall Street From FinanciaLounge
Apple (NASDAQ:), Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Amazon (NASDAQ:), Alphabet (NASDAQ:), Meta, Nvidia and Tesla (NASDAQ:) make up a diverse group of tech giants that, according to Schroders (LON:), remain characterized by the common denominator of strong corporate franchises in growth areas

2023 is shaping up to be another solid year for big U.S. tech companies thanks in part to the impact of generative artificial intelligence (AI). The launch of ChatGPT in November 2022 accelerated investor demand for companies considered to be in a dominant position in this sector, particularly the “Magnificent 7” or “Super 7”: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Nvidia e Tesla. Suffice it to say that the share price of semiconductor designer Nvidia has increased by more than 200% since the beginning of the year.

STELLAR PERFORMANCE

“Despite these stellar performances, we believe there are reasons to think that the future of these stocks could prove equally bright” they say Alex Tedder, Head of Global & Thematic Equities, and Paddy Flood, Global Sector Specialist, Technology, Schroders. However, the two managers are keen to point out that although there is some overlap, for example the rivalry in cloud services between Amazon, Google (Alphabet) and Microsoft, there are also huge differences between these companies. In any case, these are some of the most profitable and cash flow generating companies in the world and for this reason, they have higher than average valuations on the stock market…

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

