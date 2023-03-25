Home News Schupf’n-Chef is the new chairman of KultiWirte
Schupf'n-Chef is the new chairman of KultiWirte

Reinhard Guttner, who runs the Schupf’n inn in Rohr together with his wife Silke, is the successor to Feldkirchner Karl Wögerer, who headed the largest restaurant cooperative in the state for more than six years.

Guttner completed his training as a cook and restaurant specialist in a local hotel business. After his apprenticeship, he expanded his knowledge in various areas of gastronomy. The trained sommelier has been running the Schupf’n since 2002. With a team of eight, he mainly serves traditional home cooking with a strong connection to regional purchasing.

Since 2003, Guttner and his team have been living the philosophy of the KultiWirte: “I have been able to help shape a lot on the board of this cooperation. I want to continue to live that as chairman.”

