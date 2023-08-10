Schweinberger sensationally takes bronze in the World Cup time trial

Christina Schweinberger caused a sensation at the Cycling World Championships in Glasgow on Thursday. The 26-year-old Tyrolean won the bronze medal in the individual time trial over 36.2 kilometers. Schweinberger was 1:12.95 minutes behind the victorious American Chloe Dygert. Silver went to Australia’s Grace Brown, 5.67 seconds back. Anna Kiesenhofer finished 15th, 2:53.84 minutes behind.

After Kiesenhofer’s Olympic gold in the Tokyo 2021 road race, Schweinberger provided the next red-white-red highlight in road cycling. The Zillertal native was fourth from the second split, overtook Anna Henderson at the finish and drove 2.1 seconds ahead of the Brit to the bronze medal, which she received with tears in her eyes.

The double national champion had cycled out of the shadow of Olympic champion Kiesenhofer several times this year. In the jersey of the Flemish Fenix ​​team, she managed fifth place in a stage of the Tour de France Femmes, she also managed top ten results at Gent-Wevelgem (5th) and Bruges-De Panne (8th).

With his success, Schweinberger followed in the footsteps of Christiane Soeder, who also won the individual time trial with silver in 2008 and bronze in 2007, the only red-white-red individual medals at the road world championships so far. Before that, the ÖRV foursome with Helmut Wechselberger, Bernhard Rassinger, Mario Traxl and Hans Lienhart had won the bronze medal in the team time trial over 100 km at the home World Championships for amateurs in Villach in 1987.

In Glasgow, Schweinberger won the fourth Austrian medal after marathon and downhill gold by mountain bikers Mona Mitterwallner and Valentina Höll and downhill silver by Andreas Kolb.

For Dygert, who fought for a long time to return to the top of the world after a serious fall in 2020, it is already the second title in Scotland. A few days earlier, the 26-year-old had won the individual pursuit on the track.

