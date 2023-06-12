Home » Schwerin: nurses demonstrate in front of the state parliament | > – News
Nurses are demonstrating in Schwerin in front of the state parliament in the castle. They want to draw attention to the grievances in their profession and call for more solidarity with the employees in care, with those in need of care and with caring relatives. The demonstrators are fighting for nationwide and affordable care. The network “Pflege in Not MV”, in which twelve nursing services from the state have joined forces, called for the protest.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-West Pomerania | 06/12/2023 | 09:00 a.m

