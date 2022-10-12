Home News Science, few neurons in the test tube can win a video game
News

by admin
You don’t need a big brain to play Pong: the video game where you have to hit a bouncing ball. To do this, in reality, you don’t even need a brain. Just a few neurons grown on a laboratory plate and connected to chips.

The experiment

In the experiment published on Neuronresearchers at the University of Melbourne collected 800,000 neurons, both from mice and humans, and grew them on electrodes.

