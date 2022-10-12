You don’t need a big brain to play Pong: the video game where you have to hit a bouncing ball. To do this, in reality, you don’t even need a brain. Just a few neurons grown on a laboratory plate and connected to chips.
The experiment
In the experiment published on Neuronresearchers at the University of Melbourne collected 800,000 neurons, both from mice and humans, and grew them on electrodes.
