Science fiction author Glukhovsky sentenced to eight years in prison in Russia

Dmitri Gluchowski 2022 at the Frankfurt Book Fair

© AFP

A Russian court on Monday sentenced the well-known science fiction author Dmitri Gluchowski in absentia to eight years in prison. As reported by the Russian news agency Tass, the writer was found guilty of spreading “false information” about the Russian army. Glukhovsky was convicted under a law passed shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine.

Gluchowski’s most famous work is the novel “Metro 2033”, which also served as the basis for a popular video game. The 44-year-old, who has already been declared a “foreign agent” by Moscow, lives outside of Russia. He has repeatedly criticized Moscow’s military campaign against its neighbors.

On the anniversary of the beginning of the offensive in February, the author declared on the online platforms: “As I was a year ago, I am firmly convinced that this war will be just as ruinous for Russia and our people is how deadly and destructive it is to Ukraine, which I love.” He also expressed his support online for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was sentenced to 19 years in prison last week.

AFP

