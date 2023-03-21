TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) – In the presence of Federal Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger and Taiwan’s Science Minister Tsung-Tsong Wu, an agreement for increased German-Taiwanese research cooperation was signed in Taipei on Tuesday. In the paper, both sides declare their intention to cooperate on a broad basis in science and technology. The FDP politician called Taiwan a “value partner”, also with regard to research. She referred to academic freedom and transparency.

The trip has met with great public interest in the democratic island republic. The signing was followed by numerous journalists. Stark-Watzinger’s visit is the first German ministerial visit in 26 years. China had previously expressed its displeasure. For Beijing, Taiwan is part of the People’s Republic, and the island itself has long considered itself independent. Wu said it is perfectly normal for leaders from two countries to exchange views. And as a free and democratic country, Taiwan will continue to exercise this right.

Stark-Watzinger called it a “great pleasure and honor” to be the first female minister to visit Taiwan in 26 years. However, she emphasized again that the visit was about a “professional exchange”. (…). “That is the purpose of this trip.” On her two-day trip, the FDP politician will meet representatives from science, research, education and government representatives from this field. Topics include collaboration in battery research, so-called green hydrogen and semiconductor research. Taiwan is one of the world‘s most important semiconductor manufacturers./jr/DP/zb