On the evening of November 25, the “11.13” epidemic prevention and control frontline headquarters dispatching meeting in Mianzhu City, Deyang was held. Li Wenqing, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Leader of the Municipal Party Committee’s Leading Group for Response to the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic, and Xu Bin, Leader of the Deyang Front Working Group of the Provincial Emergency Headquarters, Deputy Director of the Provincial Health and Health Commission, and First-level Inspector, attended the meeting and delivered speeches. Liu Guangqiang, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, mayor and leader of the leading group, presided over the meeting.

Li Wenqing expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Deyang Front Working Group of the Provincial Emergency Headquarters for its strong guidance and assistance to Deyang. He said that under the guidance of the Deyang front working group of the Provincial Emergency Headquarters, the rapid spread of the epidemic has been effectively contained through the joint efforts of the whole city. Mianzhu must carry forward the spirit of continuous combat, implement scientific, precise and systematic treatment, continue to strengthen the epidemic prevention line, and do a good job in epidemic prevention and control without relaxing. We must keep a close eye on the goal of zeroing out the society and not relax, go all out to race against the virus, discover and deal with the epidemic in a timely manner. It is necessary to continuously optimize prevention and control measures to achieve precise prevention and control, scientific prevention and control, precise prevention and control, reasonable prevention and control, and harmonious prevention and control. It is necessary to strengthen policy publicity and interpretation, actively mobilize and guide the masses to participate in epidemic prevention and control work, and effectively build a tight line of defense for group prevention and control, and joint prevention and control. It is necessary to have a broad and in-depth understanding of what the masses think and hope, do a good job in psychological counseling, strengthen the capacity building of traditional Chinese medicine services, and create a warm and secure atmosphere. It is necessary to improve and improve the efficient epidemic prevention and control operation mechanism, and comprehensively improve the epidemic prevention and control capabilities with stronger overall planning capabilities and work execution capabilities. It is necessary to systematically summarize and review, make up for shortcomings, and continue to improve the emergency response capabilities for epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to strengthen the care and love for the frontline staff and grassroots cadres of epidemic prevention, scientifically deploy epidemic prevention and control forces, and reasonably arrange staff to take shifts and rotations to help solve practical difficulties.

Xu Bin pointed out that it is necessary to persist in dynamic zero-clearing, aim at the goal of zero-clearing, re-mobilize in thought and redeploy in action, be problem-oriented, consolidate responsibilities at all levels, seek truth from facts, scientifically and accurately adjust prevention and control strategies, and realize The social aspect clears the target. It is necessary to insist on improving the ability to be unambiguous, strengthen the ability to discover risks and hidden dangers, the ability to isolate and transport coordination, the actual ability to detect nucleic acids, and the ability to provide medical treatment, and make a good reserve of medical resources. It is necessary to persist in improving the mechanism without stagnation, and further rationalize the emergency transition process of the epidemic, the construction of a flat command system, the infection of the infected and the disconnection of the chain, the nucleic acid organization of all employees in the whole region, the static control of the society, the supply of materials, the transfer and isolation of risk personnel, and the infection The working mechanism of key links such as the classified treatment of patients and the prevention and control of nosocomial infection in medical institutions, comprehensively optimize and improve the work process, and form a set of standardized and normalized models and tactics.

The meeting heard reports on the work of Mianzhu City, the working groups of the frontline headquarters and the comprehensive coordination office.

Relevant comrades of the Deyang front working group of the Provincial Emergency Headquarters, relevant city leaders, and responsible comrades of relevant municipal departments attended the meeting.

reporter| Fu Shuai Qin Qin pictures | Cheng GuoEditor | Xiao Xi

Editor in charge|Wang Qiao on duty editorial board|Wang Sanchun

