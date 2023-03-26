Home News Scientific research: Botox harms emotional communication
Scientific research: Botox harms emotional communication

Scientific research: Botox harms emotional communication
Studies have revealed that anti-aging botox injections can impair the ability to recognize other people’s emotions.

Scientific research: Botox harms emotional communication

Scientists from the University of California in the USA and researchers from botox manufacturer AbbVie conducted a study that involved looking at happy and sad faces.

For the study, participants of ten women underwent brain scans before and two to three weeks after botox injections. During the scans, the participants tried to recognize anger and happiness in facial photos.

The results revealed altered activity in brain regions related to emotional processing, such as the amygdala and fusiform gyrus, after botox.

IT AFFECTS FACE READING

Experts say the study’s findings show that the inability to smile or frown as a result of botox also affects the way individuals read other faces.

Speaking to New Scientist magazine, University of South Australia human cognition researcher Dr. Fernando Marmolejo-Ramos explained that imitating expressions helps us to recognize them.

Marmolejo-Ramos says, “Our facial muscles unconsciously copy the other person’s frown or smile before sending signals to the areas. This is disrupted as Botox restricts this movement. You may not experience someone else’s emotions as intensely or vividly as you would like.” said.

