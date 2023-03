A study of more than 700,000 women in Australia found that women who followed the Mediterranean diet had a lower chance of dying. This diet, which is rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, fish and olive oil, has become very popular in recent years due to its brain-boosting and heart-supporting effects. For the research, published in the journal Heart, a team from the University of Sydney in Australia, […]

