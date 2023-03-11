Home News scientist investigates the phenomenon » Science News
The beef soup has taken on a strange blue colour. A team of experts is investigating the phenomenon, possibly caused by bacteria.

In recent days, the story of a microbiologist at California State University San Marcos has gone viral, who discovered that the beef soup, which she had bought a few days earlier and kept in the fridge, had assumed a curious blue tone. Since this is the sector in which she specializes, the woman decided to study the origin of the strange phenomenon. What contaminant could have caused the soup to change color? Meanwhile, the most varied hypotheses have been advanced on the web.

Elinne Becket, the protagonist of the story, recovered the samples of the soup after throwing it away and now a team of biologists is studying the case and, we are sure, they will soon have exhaustive answers. Meanwhile, scientists who are analyzing the soup have identified microbes that may have given rise to iridescent colonies. In the meantime their Twitter some hypotheses have been put forward as to which bacteria could have given rise to the color of the soup: pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, already known to cause the Fonù cheese to turn blue

