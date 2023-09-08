Scientists Analyze DNA of Mysterious “Golden Egg” Found in the Pacific Ocean Depths

Scientists Investigate Mysterious “Golden Egg” Found in Pacific Ocean

Scientists are currently conducting genetic analyses on a peculiar “golden egg” discovered in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, off the southern coast of Alaska. The origins of this enigmatic object remain unknown, capturing the imagination of many observers.

The discovery took place during the Seascape Alaska expedition, conducted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), at a depth of approximately 3,200 meters on the side of an extinct submarine volcano. “The golden sphere, probably the shell of an egg, excited the imagination of many observers,” stated NOAA in a message on the X social network.

As scientists delve into the object’s DNA, online spectators have humorously speculated that it could be an alien egg or even a wrapper from a chocolate candy. Footage of the find shows one member of the expedition likening it to the beginning of a horror movie, while another jokingly suggested that it resembles the start of an episode from the TV show, The X-Files.

Jon Copley, a Professor of Ocean Science and Exploration at the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, commented that “at first glance, it is possibly the eggshell of an invertebrate animal or perhaps a slightly battered sponge.” However, without detailed examination and analysis, the identity of the object remains a mystery.

The exploration of this area is being carried out using NOAA’s remote-controlled submarine, the Okeanos Explorer, which allows scientists to survey the seabed and study ocean life in the deep sea. Additionally, the forays provide vital insights into water currents and past and potential changes in the environment.

During the expedition, the team operating the submarine observed a crack in the golden sphere. After determining its fragility, they carefully used a suction tool to retrieve the object. NOAA distributed photos of the egg, displaying it on a rock and resting on the palm of a researcher’s hand.

Daniel Jones of the UK’s National Oceanography Center emphasized the importance of scientific exploration, stating, “Without detailed examination and analysis of the specimen obtained, we don’t know what this strange object is. But it highlights the diversity of life in the depths of the world‘s oceans that remains unknown.”

The investigation into the mysterious “golden egg” is a reminder of the untapped secrets lurking beneath the ocean’s surface, and the constant need to further explore and study our planet’s deep sea ecosystems.

(With information from EFE and Reuters)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

