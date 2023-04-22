Scientists are closer to understanding graying. A vacation can also help prevent premature gray hair

Graying of hair is one of the signs of aging that we can observe with the naked eye – unlike thinning of bones or less efficient organs.

Science has no doubt that each of us will one day (mostly after thirty) have at least one hair of a different color with different characteristics than it had.

However, scientists do not yet know for sure why we turn gray, how gray hair can be restored to its original color, and what this entire process tells us about cellular aging.

But a new study by researchers at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, published this week in the journal Nature, shows that the wear and tear of hair follicles works a little differently than we previously thought.

In the future, this knowledge could contribute not only to the prevention or reversal of gray hair, which is increasingly accepted by society as a natural part of aging, but could also help scientists in researching the aging of cells, which, unlike colored hair, we need for survival.

The life of pigment cells does not end with maturation

Hair color is ensured by pigment stem cells.

In their cytoplasm, they contain grains of a brown-black or yellow-red pigment called melanin, which not only colors our hair, but also our skin and the iris of the eye.

“Just as when mixing colors, hair color is determined by the amount and combination of melanin,” explained dermatologist Wilma Bergfeldová in an earlier text on the Cleveland Clinic portal.

Each hair follicle