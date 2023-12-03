Home » Scientists discover an incredible river of stars flowing through space » Science News
News

Scientists discover an incredible river of stars flowing through space » Science News

by admin
Scientists discover an incredible river of stars flowing through space » Science News

Fonte: X/@TroubledMindsR

An incredible river of stars was seen crossing space in a cluster of galaxies a about 300 million light years away.

These bridges are known as stellar streams equipped with one length of 1.7 million light years and the new Giant Coma Stream it’s the longest we’ve ever seen. This is an extraordinary discovery. In a complex gravitational environment like a galaxy cluster, something as tenuous as a stellar stream shouldn’t last very long.

Yet scientists managed to discover it. The detection can be used to study galaxy clusters in more detail and the mysterious lumpy dark matter within them. As the astrophysicist explained Javier Roman from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands and the University of La Laguna in Spain: “This giant flow crossed our path by coincidence. We were studying halos of stars located around large galaxies.”

I stellar streams they are quite common in the Milky Way, but they are difficult to identify. In recent years, however, thanks to telescope technology and analytical techniques, fainter things have been revealed than have been able to identify in the past; this is precisely the case of Giant Coma Stream.

Román and his colleagues used the Jeanne Rich telescope and 0.7 meters and the telescopio William Herschel and 4.2 meters to search for faint structures within the Coma cluster, a cluster that contains thousands of known galaxies.

However, their data revealed the unexpectedly long and expansive ribbon of stars, not contained within one galaxy, but between galaxies in the cluster. From a cosmic point of view, however, it is not expected to last long.

See also  perspective Guerra al 'tranq', epidemic que tiene 'zombie' from the EU

Il Giant Coma Stream it also suggests that similar structures might be found in other clusters. Researchers hope to use larger telescopes to peer more closely into these enormous conglomerates, to discover what other secrets we may have missed.

You may also like

Registers without covers in the Santa Marta Center:...

Ministry of National Defense: China’s defense expenditures are...

Chemnitz University of Technology has successfully completed the...

Palestinian activist tore down picture of British Foreign...

President Petro calls for a march for peace

Vicissitudes of life bring great changes, and Gesang...

Analysis: Made in Great Britain: Three top stocks...

Pliatsok Mozart – how to make a fragrant...

Trump had a ‘friendly’ meeting with Hungarian Viktor...

Zully Robledo, deputy director of Surveillance at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy