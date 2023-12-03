Scientists discover an incredible river of stars flowing through space » Science News

Fonte: X/@TroubledMindsR

An incredible river of stars was seen crossing space in a cluster of galaxies a about 300 million light years away.

These bridges are known as stellar streams equipped with one length of 1.7 million light years and the new Giant Coma Stream it’s the longest we’ve ever seen. This is an extraordinary discovery. In a complex gravitational environment like a galaxy cluster, something as tenuous as a stellar stream shouldn’t last very long.

Yet scientists managed to discover it. The detection can be used to study galaxy clusters in more detail and the mysterious lumpy dark matter within them. As the astrophysicist explained Javier Roman from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands and the University of La Laguna in Spain: “This giant flow crossed our path by coincidence. We were studying halos of stars located around large galaxies.”

I stellar streams they are quite common in the Milky Way, but they are difficult to identify. In recent years, however, thanks to telescope technology and analytical techniques, fainter things have been revealed than have been able to identify in the past; this is precisely the case of Giant Coma Stream.

Román and his colleagues used the Jeanne Rich telescope and 0.7 meters and the telescopio William Herschel and 4.2 meters to search for faint structures within the Coma cluster, a cluster that contains thousands of known galaxies.

However, their data revealed the unexpectedly long and expansive ribbon of stars, not contained within one galaxy, but between galaxies in the cluster. From a cosmic point of view, however, it is not expected to last long.

Il Giant Coma Stream it also suggests that similar structures might be found in other clusters. Researchers hope to use larger telescopes to peer more closely into these enormous conglomerates, to discover what other secrets we may have missed.

