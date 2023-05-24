scientists ready to launch a satellite… made of wood » Science News

We may be in for a sustainability breakthrough in the space economy; this thanks to a team of scientists of Kyoto University and the Japanese logging startup Sumitomo Forestrywho claim to have demonstrated that the wood it could be a durable material for a satellite in orbit.

The partnership was first announced in 2020 and in March of last year, the team partnered with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to send three types of wood at the International Space Station (ISS) and test them. As she explained Koji Murataresearcher at Kyoto University and leader of this project: “Wood’s ability to withstand simulated low Earth orbit conditions amazed us. Now we want to see if we can accurately estimate the effects of the harsh LEO environment on organic materials.”

Once at the ISS, i wood samples have been placed in the form Stomach from the JAXA, where they remained for about ten months. Since last week the results have arrived, and apparently, it has been a great success. However, according to a press release, scientists hope to launch into space next year the first wooden satellite.

According to the release, regarding the winning type of wood, the magnolia was found to be the strongest, and the scientists said there is no decomposition or deformation, such as cracking, warping, peeling or surface damage, and no change in weight in the returned sample.

When satellites die, most of the time they turn into rather expensive junk, and when they fall back into the earth’s atmosphere, they burn aluminum, which is a serious problem that could lead to the creation of a new hole in the ozone layer of our atmosphere.