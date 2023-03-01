A mysterious whale behavior that has only recently been observed by scientists could explain seemingly fantastical historical accounts of sea monsters.

Researchers have found evidence that a recently discovered strange whale behavior may have been documented for centuries, from about 2,000 years ago. The study, published in the journal Marine Mammal Science, details how ancient and medieval peoples may have witnessed this behavior. Previous accounts show that this sea creature described in ancient texts was considered a type of whale. However, these descriptions were often exaggerated or embellished with surreal detail. But, in more recent centuries, these accounts may have been misinterpreted as depicting fantastic sea creatures such as krakens and even mermaids. The translation “Icelandic Physiologus” (c. AD 1200) depicts a whale-like sea creature feeding. This bizarre whale behavior is a particular feeding strategy first documented by modern scientists in the 2000s. It has been seen in two whale species on opposite sides of the globe. This strategy involves the whales lying in wait motionless on the surface of the water with their mouths wide open. They then patiently wait for schools of fish to swim through the water between their jaws before slamming them shut. Fish enter their jaws in the mistaken belief that they have found a safe place to shelter from predators. This behavior has been observed in humpback whales in the northeastern Pacific and dubbed “trap feeding.” Scientists have also documented very similar behavior among Bryde’s whales in the Gulf of Thailand.

“In 2017, another team in Thailand had reported an almost identical behavior in another species of whale, naming it as tread water feeding”McCarthy said. “It is not known whether these are identical behaviors or only very similar. However, given that they are found on opposite sides of the globe and in two different species, it suggests that the behavior may be relatively widespread among whales and used in different environments. It’s still a bit of a mystery why this behavior has only been documented by scientists in the last few years. But the researchers speculated that increased monitoring of whales or changing environmental conditions could be possible explanations. The inspiration for the latest study came when pundit McCarthy was reading about Icelandic mythology. He has noted curious similarities between the historical writings and the recently observed phenomenon.

