scientists reveal what’s inside the nucleus » Science News

The earthquakes shaking the red planet have allowed scientists to understand what exactly the heart of Mars is made of.

According to seismic data obtained using NASA’s InSight lander, which monitored the bowels of the red planet for four years, Mars’ core is an alloy of liquid iron, with surprisingly high amounts of sulfur and oxygen mixed in. This information can help scientists better understand the history of Mars and why it is different from Earth. “In 1906, scientists first discovered the Earth’s core by observing how seismic waves from earthquakes were affected as they passed through it,” says University of Maryland geologist Vedran Lekic. “More than a hundred years later, we are applying our knowledge of seismic waves to Mars. With InSight, we are finally discovering what lies at the center of Mars and what makes Mars so similar yet distinct from Earth.” The Martian core remained a mystery, but in 2021 InSight recorded two extraordinary events on the far side of the planet: a giant earthquake bigger than anything the lander had detected and a meteorite impact that shook Mars. Since these events took place on the other side of the planet from InSight, the lander was able to analyze different waves: those that traveled around Mars and those that passed through it, giving us the first seismic waves we know moved through the Martian core. These waves reveal the density and compressibility of the different materials they pass through, allowing a team led by planetary scientist Jessica Irving of the University of Bristol in the UK to break down what the Martian core is made of. And this is where it’s interesting. Unlike Earth’s core, which appears to be a liquid outer core, a solid inner core, and then a denser inner core, Mars’ core appears to be liquid through and through. And Mars has a very high proportion of lighter elements mixed through its inner core. About a fifth of its weight is made up of these elements, mostly sulfur, with smaller amounts of oxygen, carbon and hydrogen. This means that the core is less dense and more compressible than Earth’s core, which could help scientists better understand the differences between the two planets. We’ve known for a long time that Mars doesn’t have a global magnetic field. On Earth, the magnetic field helps keep the atmosphere and water from escaping into space. Known as the geodynamo, this is produced in the Earth’s core. Heat moves from the inner core to the outer core, which generates circulating currents that twist into patterns under the influence of the planet’s rotation.

This creates and maintains the magnetic field. Previous research in which scientists simulated the Martian core has suggested that the presence of lighter elements in Mars’ core could have played a significant role in killing off its dynamo and magnetic field. We now have detailed information about what’s actually in there so scientists can piece together Mars’ history more accurately. “It’s like a puzzle in a way,” Lekic says. “For example, there are small traces of hydrogen in the core of Mars. That means there had to be certain conditions that allowed hydrogen to be there, and we need to understand those conditions to understand how Mars evolved into the planet it is today.” This information could help sharpen our ability to search for life outside the Solar System. Mars and Earth are similar in many ways; understanding how they differ and why may help scientists narrow down which alien worlds are most likely to harbor life. And it can teach us more about the different ways planets form, grow and change over time, even from similar materials around the same star. “This was a massive effort, involving cutting-edge seismological techniques that have been honed on Earth, combined with new findings from mineral physicists and team members’ insights that simulate how planetary interiors change over time.”says Irving. “But the work has paid off and we now know much more about what is happening inside the Martian core.”