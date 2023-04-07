Researchers captured in images the fish that live at a depth of 8,336 meters, in a trench located in southern Japan.

By: Angelica Andrade

Until now, it has been established that the unknown species of snailfish, of the genus Pseudoliparis, is the one that lives at the deepest depths in the ocean, according to scientists from the universities of Western Australia and Tokyo. The record was reached in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench, in southern Japan, where analyzes of the fish communities that inhabit the deepest areas have been carried out ten years ago.

This unknown species of snailfish, of the genus Pseudoliparis, was captured on film from one of the cameras on the ocean surveillance vessel, DSSV Pressure Drop, assigned to investigate.

Before the great find, the researchers indicated that they had only seen fish at 7,703 meters, so the Australian university professor and who has been part of the expeditions, Alan Jamieson, commented that they have spent 15 years “investigating these snail fish from depth, there’s a lot more to them than just depth, but the maximum depth at which they can survive is truly amazing,” he said.

It may interest you: The mystery of the largest fish in the world

As for the fish imaged by the researchers, it is an abysmally small juvenile, which is why Dr Jamieson concludes, “The real message to me is not necessarily that they are living at 8,336m, but rather that we have enough information about this environment. to have predicted that these trenches would be where the deepest fish would be, in fact, until this expedition, no one had seen or collected a single fish from this entire trench.”