Scieri: court does not go to sentence, wants to hear other witnesses – Tuscany

(ANSA) – PISA, JUNE 14 – The court of assizes of Pisa, after a session of deliberations that lasted about six hours and ended tonight, has not issued a sentence for the trial for the death of Emanuele Scieri, the 26-year-old Sicilian, para della Folgore , found dead in the Gamerra barracks in Pisa on August 16, 1999. The judges deemed it necessary to hear three other witnesses. Thus new hearings were arranged: the next one was set for 13 July.



The defendants in the trial for Scieri’s death are the former Folgore corporals Alessandro Panella and Luigi Zabara, accused of voluntary homicide (ANSA).

