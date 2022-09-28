The alarm for the consumption of fresh tuna returns after the cases of Mackerel Syndrome detected in the city last week.

On Monday 19 September, four people, after having eaten their lunch of fresh tuna in two rooms in the center of Belluno, felt bad enough that they had to go to the emergency room. A fifth, on the other hand, had had mild symptoms of intoxication.

The same thing had happened the previous day in Jesolo where a man from Belluno had had health problems ending up in hospital.

Investigations by Ulss 1 Dolomiti and the Nas carabinieri started immediately in the province. The tuna remaining in the two premises was seized and examined. The same happened for the matches in the hands of the suppliers of the two clubs.

A week later, the health company, after having viewed the results of the chemical tests on the fish, announces that in these seven days following the alert there have been no new cases of intoxication in the province and that the analyzes for the search for histamine in residual tuna have given negative results. In short, apart from those slices of fish that the five people from Belluno ate, the rest of the tuna purchased by the owners of the two premises did not show the presence of histamine.

“This confirms a probable occasional event of Mackerel syndrome”, they say from the Ulss, specifying that at this point “the indication not to consume fresh tuna provided last week is no longer valid”.

It is therefore possible to resume eating and selling tuna without problems, they say from the health company and the Veterinary Service that deals with these episodes: “What happened to the five patrons depends on the fact that the bacterial contaminations that originate histamine are concentrated in certain points of the tuna, in practice there was a point-like and circumscribed concentration of this substance. This would explain why there have been no other cases of Mackerel Syndrome either before or after the episodes disclosed. ”

On the basis of these results, therefore, for the Ulss 1 Dolomiti the investigations taken in the immediate intoxication and followed by the appointed health services, have no reason to continue. “There have been no irregularities in the investigations so we can stop them”, let the Veterinary and Hygiene Service of Food of Animal Origin know.