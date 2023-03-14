Home News “Scooby Doo Ministry House” will arrive at CIFCOMIC this Easter
“Scooby Doo Ministry House” will arrive at CIFCOMIC this Easter

Salvadorans will be able to participate from April 5 to 9, in the attraction “Casa del Ministerio” that will be exhibited at the next CIFCOMIC “Multiverso” fair, in Fenadesal.

The theme will be set in the cartoon from the 90’s, Scooby Doo, which will provide visitors with a unique experience, full of mystery and suspense from start to finish, who will experience the excitement of facing the most fearsome villains of these stories. animated.

The attraction will cost $3.00 per person, while general admission has a value of $1.50, opening on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and from Thursday to Sunday from 2:00 p.m. 10:00 pm, giving Salvadorans a different alternative in the upcoming Easter holidays.

Added to the above, attendees will be able to interact with other universes, including: Anime Universe, Superheroes and Comics, Avatar, Barbie and The Simpsons.

In order to be part of this experience, the International Center for Fairs and Conventions of El Salvador (CIFCO), has made tickets to the event available to the population at different points of sale such as: SmartTicket kiosk, Galerías shopping center, administrative offices of CIFCO in Santa Elena and Fenadesal, and buy online at https://smarticket.fun.

