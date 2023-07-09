Scooters have already overtaken even trampolines

Pavol Šinka is a doctor at the National Institute of Children’s Diseases in Bratislava. He also works at the emergency room and treats children after injuries.

In the interview he says:

why they have the most patients after an accident on a scooter, what makes electric scooters dangerous, how to buy a trampoline to keep it safe, but also when to see a doctor if you fall over the handlebars of your bike and hit your stomach.

What activities do children with injuries most often come to you for?

We have the biggest injury season in the summer. These are summer sports, mainly bicycles, scooters and trampolines. Sometimes it is also about injuries that occur while swimming, either in a pool, lake, or in the sea. In this case, they often jump into the lake, but they don’t know how deep the water is, so they get hurt. Other times they slip at the pool and fall after hitting their head or limbs. There are also cases of accidents while hiking.

How many accidents do you have with cyclists and how many with scooters and trampolines?

At the ambulance, we treat an average of five to six scooter injuries per day. There are two or three cases of falling from a bicycle, and we have a similar number of accidents while jumping on a trampoline. These are daily numbers, especially during the weekend. It is a little less during the week. For example, the previous Sunday was very challenging. We normally treat 80 to 100 patients with

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber? Log in

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

