Forza Italia claims its moderate identity within the center-right coalition. «An important role of moderate and responsible force, always a convinced supporter of the weight in Europe and within the Atlantic Pact of our country. This is what Forza Italia has been working for for some time, and particularly in view of the next election, in the context of the center-right coalition ». Thus the provincial party coordinator Dario Scopel, as a corollary to the presence of the blue gazebo yesterday morning in Piazza dei Martiri. Talking with the citizens of the capital on expectations and fears in view of the next electoral round there were, among others, the municipal councilor of Belluno Lorenzo Bortoluzzithe political candidate Maiza Busatta e Isaac Dall’Asenmember of the Veneto regional youth board of Forza Italia.

«The renewal in progress for some time within our party in the Belluno area», continues the blue provincial coordinator, Scopel, «is for us a reason for trust and pride; Seeing committed young people who decide to make their time and skills available for public activity is a signal that makes us very happy and strengthens us in our mission, which remains that of giving a voice to the electorate and to the citizens of the moderate area , who believe in a balanced policy, made up of responsible choices in the interest of our territories and our country. For these reasons “, concludes Dario Scopel,” we are sure that our role in the center-right coalition is and remains of absolute importance “.