Scorers put to the test in the ‘semis’ of the Ascent

The effectiveness of the scorers will be a key piece to reach the place in the final of the Second Category Provincial Tournament in Azuay. Between today morning and afternoon, the two semifinals will be played at the Alejandro Serrano Aguilar stadium. One of the figures that will be on the field will be Miguel Sevillano, from Liga Deportiva de Cuenca, who is the current romporredes of the contest.

Sevillano’s leading role has been a constant in the Azuayan Ascent. The native of Esmeraldas, so far, has 16 goals and will be one of the best cards for the white team, to face Aviced FC, starting at 11:00.

According to Uruguayan coach Juan Ramón Silva, the League striker, in addition to contributing with his goals, is also an enabling element.

“Miguel plays for the team and stands out individually. We know what he can show on the field of play and that helps us to have effective matches”, explained Silva.

A Sevillian, the previous season he wore the colors of Aviced FC, the current monarch of Azuayan soccer. With the poultry team he was close to being promoted to Serie B.

For the 22-year-old player, his experience has grown in the local tournament. He came to the city in 2018 to defend Gloria; he was a three-time champion and also a scorer.

“Let’s hope that with this new project the promotion will be achieved; I am focused on achieving first place with the group”, assured the Liga striker.

For its part, Aviced FC remains optimistic about reaching a second consecutive final. The current champion’s squad includes José Caicedo, who is part of the scorers’ table, with six goals.

Those led by the Cuenca strategist José Granda, left everything ready for the semifinal. This squad trained for the last time yesterday afternoon at the Patamarca Complex.

“It will be a brave game. Aviced will show his football. All the footballers are available for today’s commitment”, commented Granda.

Red Star vs. Baldor Bermeo

Red Star and Baldor Bermeo will define the second finalist of the tournament. Cuencanos and Ponceños will play from 3:00 p.m., at the Alejandro Serrano Aguilar stadium.

The red cast is runner-up in Azuay, and in its ranks it has Ángel Tapia, who has scored seven goals.

While, on Baldor’s side, there is Yordan Ayoví, who has celebrated 12 times. In the scoring table, he is second.

Both teams will meet for the third time, since in the first phase they shared Group B. The statistics show a victory for the representative of the canton Camilo Ponce Enríquez and a draw.

“In these matches, an error costs a lot. The group comes from less to more. Let’s hope that this time we can celebrate the title”, assured Daniel Segarra, Estrella’s technical director.

