Scotiabank Colpatria closed three bilateral loans with Promigas SA ESP, Surtigas SAESP and Gases de Occidente SAESP, up to a total for the three companies of $469,731 million.

“We are grateful for the trust that Promigas, Surtigas and Gases de Occidente have placed in Scotiabank Colpatria. This important simultaneous transaction will allow the three companies to continue advancing on their path of financial strengthening, making them increasingly competitive in the markets where they operate”, he highlighted. Gustavo AleVice President of Wholesale Banking at Scotiabank Colpatria, who added that with this successful financing model the Bank continues to position itself as an excellent financial alternative in local currency for large corporations, thus being the “Leader of the Americas” Bank.

This financing made available to clients the flexibility and agility of the Bank to work three operations simultaneously, offering its extensive experience to materialize the availability of resources for bond maturity and bank loan repayments until December 2024. These companies have More than 48 years of experience in markets such as Colombia and Peru, dedicated to the transportation, distribution and commercialization of natural gas.

The operations are long-term loans and have competitive market rates.

Scotiabank Colpatria has a broad portfolio of products aimed at clients in the corporate, business, SME and private banking segments, as well as consumer loans, mortgage loans, among others aimed at the retail segment. It is one of the main issuers of credit cards – including co-branded ones – and revolving credits. It has a presence in 22 Colombian cities, a wide network of offices, a banking correspondent and more than 700 of its own ATMs nationwide, more than 190 of them multifunctional for online payments and deposits.