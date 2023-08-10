Scotiabank Colpatria lowers interest rates to VIS

THE BANK Scotiabank Colpatria announced that starting this month it lowered its interest rate for loans related to the purchase of Social Interest Housing (VIS) in pesos, going from 17.7% effective per year to 14.3% effective per year, a decision that represents a significant decrease of 340 basis points and which reinforces the entity’s commitment to offer the best financing alternatives to all Colombians who wish to make their dream of having their own home come true.

“In accordance with our objective of consolidating ourselves as the most important allies of Colombians in their purpose of being happy homeowners, we have considerably lowered our interest rates on loans belonging to Social Interest Housing, with which we hope to become not just another actor competitive in this segment, but to contribute to the revitalization of the housing sector in the country”, reported Jabar Singh, president of Scotiabank Colpatria.

In addition to this positive news, as of August 1, the Bank reduced the charges for appraisals and title studies in credit applications for the purchase of VIS by up to 20%, a decision that will benefit thousands of people who are making their credit process.

Currently, close to 55,000 Colombians have their own home thanks to a loan with Scotiabank Colpatria, of which more than 11,000 have received financing for the purchase of VIS. Only in the first six months of the year, the entity has disbursed loans worth $574,000 million for the purchase of housing, of which more than $75,700 million have been allocated to finance affordable housing.

Data provided by the Scotiabank Colpatria mortgage loan team, related to the loans for the purchase of VIS, show that 43% of disbursements in 2023 have been awarded to customers between the ages of 25 and 34, 31.2 % between 35 and 44 years; 21.2% aged 45 and over and the remaining 4.6% between the ages of 18 and 25.