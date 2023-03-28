In Scotland, Humza Yousaf was elected Prime Minister of Scotland, succeeding Nicola Sturgeon. Yousaf, a member of the Scottish National Party (SNP), wants to relaunch the controversial trans identity reforms that brought down Sturgeon. These are designed to allow anyone over the age of 16 in Scotland to change their legal gender by signing a declaration.

A contribution by Holger Douglas.