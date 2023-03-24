The main interest of the scrap trade is the metals used in the scrap

The North Rhine-Westphalia scrap trade has many years of experience in picking up scrap, taking it to be recycled and disposing of unnecessary materials responsibly. A major advantage for households and businesses looking to sell their scrap is that scrap can be collected and purchased from virtually any type. Car and motorcycle parts, metal fences, garage doors, pipes and electronic scrap can be collected, but also entire bicycles, mopeds and cars. Even industrial plants are dismantled and removed by the scrap trade. It is clarified in advance which type of scrap is to be disposed of and in what quantity. Then an appointment is made for the employees of the North Rhine-Westphalia scrap dealer to pick up the scrap. At that point at the latest, but often already during the preliminary agreement, the price for which the household or company can sell the scrap is determined. The payment by the scrap dealer is completely uncomplicated in cash. The scrap trade is happy to enter into partnerships with companies that regularly have scrap to buy and collect scrap.

The history of the scrap trade begins hundreds of years ago

With its activities, the North Rhine-Westphalia scrap trade is continuing a very old tradition. The history of the scrap metal trade can be traced back far into pre-industrial times. Back then, too, the idea of ​​collecting old things that were no longer needed in order to use them again or to create something new with them was in the foreground. The best examples of this were bones, from which porcelain, glue and soap were made. On the other hand, the history of scrap metal trading shows a strong change. Things are different today than they were at the beginning of the 20th century. Today, the scrap trade in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany and worldwide is primarily interested in scrap metal and electronic scrap, for which it pays good prices if the quantity is right. This has to do with the fact that, on the one hand, certain raw materials are scarce and therefore cannot remain unused. On the other hand, the reprocessing of raw materials and secondary raw materials is cheaper than purchasing new ones. All epochs have one thing in common: Throughout the history of the scrap trade, sustainability has been ensured and waste of materials that have become useless to the general public has been prevented.

Summary

