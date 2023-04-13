PROCESSES. –

For two days, the agents of the Chimborazo Judicial Police will deliver motorcycles and vehicles that entered the scrapping process.

There are more than a thousand motorcycles that are dammed in the courtyards of the Chimborazo Judicial Police in Riobamba.

In the courtyards of the Chimborazo Judicial Police, 28 motorcycles and 24 vehicles will be dismantled and delivered to a company that is dedicated to scrap metal, this is done based on what is stipulated in the procedural regulations.

Jonathan Cerda, an officer of the National Police and the Collection, Indications and Evidence Unit, mentioned that the scrapping processes began in January 2023 at the national level, since 217 vehicles have been dammed in the Chimborazo Judicial Police warehouses. and 1,306 motorcycles; 28 motorcycles and 24 cars will be scrapped. “After the meetings with the authorities of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Council of the Judiciary, they were informed that they are vehicles from up to 2019 that have not been withdrawn by their owners and have been stored, during which time they have rusted and are only used for scrap metal. ”, said Cerda, who also stressed that, since they are not withdrawn by the owners, said vehicles occupy almost the entire space of the Judicial Police retention yard.

It should be noted that the motorcycles and vehicles that enter the scrapping process are those that were abandoned or that their judicial retention cases have already been filed by the Prosecutor’s Office. When asking Cerda why these vehicles are not withdrawn, he commented that it is because in certain cases the owners, at the time of carrying out the procedures, realize the value that they must pay due to tax issues and noticing that it is a high cost , they prefer to leave them in the Police; it mostly occurs on motorcycles. (25)