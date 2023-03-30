Without effective scrap recycling, the metals in electronic scrap are irretrievably lost to the cycle

Scrap is not the same as scrap. Of course, everyone understands scrap to be first and foremost old stuff that has long since served its purpose and has now become worthless. In addition, we associate scrap with “superfluous” and “space-consuming”. But all this does not do justice to the scrap, because it is full of precious metals and secondary raw materials that should definitely be returned to the cycle in order to conserve natural and economic resources. The Recklinghausen scrap pick-up company has dedicated itself to this task. It collects the scrap from its customers in Recklinghausen and sends it to an effective and environmentally friendly scrap recycling facility.

As a result, secondary raw materials can be separated and reused, especially in the case of electronic scrap such as vehicle parts and computer scrap, but also many other types of scrap. These secondary raw materials are, for example, aluminium, plastic, tinplate and glass. Non-ferrous metals, zinc, VA steel, copper, zinc, iron, non-ferrous metals and brass are also sought-after components that can be recovered thanks to scrap recycling in Recklinghausen. In addition, there are precious metals such as gold and silver in the scrap, which can also be professionally separated from the rest of the materials. Last but not least, scrap can contain toxins that require professional disposal in order not to cause harm to health or the environment.

Have the scrap collected Recklinghausen collects the scrap directly from the customer

Environmental protection can be so simple: Customers who have scrap collected in Recklinghausen benefit from the company’s service of collecting the scrap free of charge and on the desired date directly from the yard or factory premises. No annoying lugging and no unnecessary expenditure of time are necessary to make an important contribution to the conservation of resources. All work related to removal, scrap recycling and the disposal of toxic substances are taken over by the Recklinghausen scrap pick-up service – due to the favorable location in the Ruhr area, this service can be used throughout North Rhine-Westphalia. Of particular interest in this context are batteries, machines and cables, but also motors and computer scrap.

All of these types of scrap and many more are picked up by the scrap company in Recklinghausen by appointment with the customer. In addition, customers who have the appropriate amounts of electronic scrap can request a daily quote and even make a monetary profit in this way.