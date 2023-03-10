In addition to the scrap purchase Bochum, both commercial and private customers have the opportunity to have their scrap picked up

The scrap dealer has been freeing its customers from the scrap that they have accumulated in an uncomplicated manner for many years. Irrespective of whether it is discarded electrical equipment, fences or mopeds that are no longer roadworthy: one phone call is all it takes for the scrap purchasing staff to set out on their way to their customers in Bochum and the entire Ruhr area. If you have large amounts of scrap, buying scrap is also an option. An attractive price can be achieved in particular with sorted scrap, which various companies often have at their disposal. But mixed scrap is also often bought in order to return the recycling materials it contains to the cycle and thus make an important contribution to environmental protection. The companies and private individuals, in turn, benefit primarily from the space gained as soon as they have had the scrap picked up.

One phone call is all it takes – the scrap dealer for Bochum comes to his customers

Both commercial and private customers have the opportunity to find out an approximate price for their scrap in advance. All they have to do is specify the approximate size and type of scrap. The scrap dealer is immediately able to estimate the price to be achieved. In the case of single-variety scrap in particular, this results from the daily updated prices for the respective materials. If Schrottankauf Bochum and the customer come to an agreement, the scrap will be picked up promptly and the agreed price paid in cash. After collection, the scrap dealer takes care of the necessary preparation of the recycling materials. If necessary, they are roughly cleaned and pre-sorted. They are then sent to the respective recycling plants, which take care of their professional reprocessing. From here, the materials are then returned to the raw materials cycle, which means that a wide variety of resources can be effectively saved.

You can find more information about scrap purchase Bochum at:

https://www.schrotthaendler-plus.de/schrottankauf-bochum/

Summary

Commercial and private customers in Bochum and the entire Ruhr area have for many years not only had the opportunity to have their scrap picked up by Scrap Purchase Bochum, but also to achieve an attractive price for the corresponding quantity, which can be paid in cash.

Press contact

Scrap Dealer Plus

Suburban Street.65

44866 Bochum

Mobile: 0157-36548705

E-Mail: [email protected]

Web: