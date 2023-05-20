Scrap purchase in NRW – scrap metal purchase at the best prices News Aachen – News Aachen Politics Current news on the Internet

For us, scrap trading is much more than just collecting and selling scrap metal. We at Schrottabhol-NRW stand for simple relief, environmentally friendly processes and fair purchase prices. We have been living these values ​​for more than 20 years and guarantee both private and commercial customers uncomplicated processes and a comprehensive service for everything to do with buying scrap in NRW.

We would also like to convince you with our service and our attractive purchase prices.

Professional scrap purchase in NRW

Larger amounts of scrap often consist of a wide variety of scrap metals, which are even traded on the stock exchange due to their limited nature. So that you too can benefit from your scrap, we will pay you attractive prices for your scrap as part of the scrap purchase. The decisive factors here are quantity, degree of purity and the current market prices, about which we, as a professional scrap dealer, are well informed.

If you want to sell your scrap in NRW and the surrounding area, a short message is enough to mobilize our team. The more information you give us in advance

amount of scrap

Type of scrap

Any necessary dismantling work

location of the scrap

give, the more precisely we can estimate the price in advance. Our professionally trained employees drive to your desired location in and outside of X and take care of the scrap collection. We can even pick up larger quantities of scrap from you without any problems. Any dismantling work, such as removing a heater or washing machine, is also carried out properly and professionally by our team.

As an established scrap dealer in the area around North Rhine-Westphalia, we attach great importance to seriousness and customer satisfaction. Therefore, in addition to immediate cash payment on site, we also offer payment by bank transfer. At your request, we can also create a complete purchase list with all types of scrap and their prices.

After the scrap has been picked up, we take care of the careful dismantling and sorting of your scrap. We guarantee clean disposal and professional recycling of scrap metal. In this way, we not only contribute to maintaining our circular economy, but also make our contribution to environmental and climate protection.

Since you are the focus of our work, our entire service is completely free of charge for you, from scrap collection to subsequent recycling. We are also happy to pick up smaller quantities of scrap in NRW and the surrounding area free of charge.

You can find more information about scrap metal trading in NRW

