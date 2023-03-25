Scrap metal can very well be reused as a raw material. Therefore, junkyards pay out money upon delivery of scrap. But how does the scrap get to the scrapyard? It is often large, heavy, bulky parts that private individuals cannot easily remove. An alternative is free scrap collection by a mobile scrap dealer such as Schrott-Ankauf-NRW.de. If the amount of metal contained is large enough, the customer benefits twice as the scrap is disposed of and the scrap dealer also offers a purchase price.

What influences the scrap price?

Above all, the amount of scrap, the situation on site and where exactly the scrap is to be picked up influence the price paid when the scrap is bought in Leverkusen. In addition to the individual factors, for example whether dismantling should be carried out by the supplier, the raw material itself naturally determines the price. Each type of metal has a different value. Scrap prices are usually given as kilo prices. These are subject to fluctuations that are determined by supply and demand on the market. In addition to the metal itself, it is also important how the metal is present. In its pure form, the effort involved in processing is lower than with built-in metal, which first has to be separated and recovered. Accordingly, there are also differences in price here. It therefore makes sense to first make an inquiry to the provider Schrott-Ankauf-NRW.de. Customer and supplier discuss what is to be picked up and how the scrap purchase can be offered. If they agree, an appointment will be made for collection.

What scrap is bought?

In principle, all scrap can be picked up free of charge: Everything that is made of metal or consists mainly of metal counts as scrap. Items made of copper, aluminium, brass, tin and zinc are particularly suitable for purchase. Because these types of metal achieve a good price per kilo. But other metals such as iron or lead can also be offered for sale. The quantity decides whether the scrap still has a value that is paid out or whether it can only be picked up free of charge.

Scrap is properly disposed of and recycled by the Leverkusen scrap purchase. The scrap metal is sorted, processed, recycled and reused in new products.

Scrap purchase NRW

Mohamed Lahib

Hardenbergstrae 11

44866 Bochum

Phone: 0163/ 2049842