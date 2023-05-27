Scrap recycling in Duisburg: Scrap collection causes change Duisburg News – Duisburg Economy News Current news on the Internet

Environmental awareness in Duisburg: scrap collection increasingly popular

Scrap is a valuable material that, with the right processing, can be recycled into raw materials for industry. There are numerous scrap dealers in Duisburg who have specialized in collecting scrap and special metals. This service is important not only for private individuals but also for companies, as it helps to conserve resources and protect the environment.

What is scrap and how is it recycled?

Scrap refers to materials such as iron, steel, copper, aluminum and other metals that have become unusable due to age or use. When scrap is sent to a landfill, it sits there for decades or even centuries, causing environmental problems. To avoid this, there are scrap dealers who collect, sort and process the scrap. The scrap is then recycled into raw materials such as steel, aluminum and copper, which are used in industry.

The importance of recycling scrap and special metals in Duisburg

The scrap collection in Duisburg is not only an important step towards conserving resources, but also towards preserving the environment. Reusing materials reduces greenhouse gas emissions and saves energy. Another important aspect is the reduction of waste, which helps to avoid landfill and thus minimize the risk of pollution. The scrap collection in Duisburg not only saves space on landfills, but also reduces the need for new production of raw materials.

The scrap collection in Duisburg – an important service for companies and private individuals

Scrap collection in Duisburg is an important service that makes it easier for companies and private individuals to dispose of scrap and special metals. Scrap dealers come directly to the location of the scrap and collect it there. This is not only convenient, but also saves time and money. The scrap collection in Duisburg is an important step towards preserving the environment and conserving resources.

Summary

Scrap collection in Duisburg and the recycling of scrap and special metals are important steps towards preserving the environment and conserving resources. Scrap is a valuable material that, with the right processing, can be recycled into raw materials for industry. Scrap collection in Duisburg is an important service that makes it easier for companies and private individuals to dispose of scrap and special metals.

