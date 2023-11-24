Today, the burial ceremony for the remains of the tenth batch of Chinese People’s Volunteer Army martyrs in South Korea was held at the Shenyang Cemetery of Martyrs to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. The military band played “Missing Song”, and the salute soldiers gently supported the coffins of the volunteer army martyrs and escorted them with a silent salute. The souls of the martyrs live forever!

The ceremony was a solemn and emotional moment, as the remains of the volunteer martyrs were finally laid to rest. Family members, comrades, and government officials gathered to pay their respects and honor the sacrifices made by these brave individuals.

The tenth batch of volunteer martyrs represents a significant chapter in the history of the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army, and their contributions to the defense of South Korea will never be forgotten. The ceremony serves as a reminder of the enduring legacy of these heroes and the importance of commemorating their sacrifices.

The burial ceremony was a powerful and poignant tribute to the volunteer martyrs, and it provided an opportunity for the community to come together and show their gratitude for their service. The military band playing the “Missing Song” added a solemn and respectful atmosphere to the proceedings, and the silent salute from the salute soldiers was a moving gesture of respect and honor.

As the coffins of the volunteer army martyrs were gently escorted to their final resting place, it was a solemn reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by these brave individuals. Their legacy will continue to live on, and their contributions to the defense of South Korea will always be remembered.

The burial ceremony was a fitting tribute to the tenth batch of volunteer martyrs, and it was a reminder of the enduring impact of their service. The souls of these martyrs will live forever, and their sacrifices will continue to be honored and remembered for generations to come.

