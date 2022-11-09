Home News Scrocca dinner: sentenced to 5 months after 7 years of trial
Scrocca dinner: sentenced to 5 months after 7 years of trial

They had eaten fish for 215 euros, leaving without paying. The latch dinner was consumed in September 2015, at the Antica Trattoria At the Shrimp of Quinto. The sentence came on November 7 and saw him convicted of private violence Roberto Braidic, 57 years old from Spresiano. The man was sentenced to 5 months of imprisonment for private violence. A minimum penalty, because the defense has obtained the reformulation of the crime.

In fact, Braidic had been accused of extortion, for not having paid a dinner of 215 euros.

The man had dined with six other people, a fish meal. He had asked for the bill, but then with an excuse it was went out without paying. In the parking lot of the restaurant there had been a quarrel with the manager of the restaurant.

The unemployed Roma, also known to the news because the Guardia di Finanza had seized a villa in Spresiano and other assets for hundreds of thousands of euros, including 2 kilograms of gold, had pushed the restaurateur, not wanting to settle the bill. He then got into his car, a Ford Kuga, earning his escape. The episode had been reported to the carabinieri of the Zero Branco station and in 2020, Braidic was indicted.

On 7 November in the court of Treviso, seven years after the episode, the first instance sentence was reached. Compared to the far more serious crime of extortion for which the Roma had been sent to trial, the accusation was reformulated in private violenceas requested by the defense attorney.

Roberto Braidic has had many vicissitudes with justice (2 convictions and a series of complaints for various crimes) the last of which in the summer of last year. Following a provision issued by the court of Venice, the yellow flames had put the seals his luxurious villa of via Calessani. The Municipality of Spresiano then ordered the demolition of the illegal house.

