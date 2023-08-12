Sea creature with 20 arms discovered

In the article they published, the researchers included details about the creature, which was named “Promachocrinus fragarius”, which derives its name from the Latin word meaning “strawberry” due to its similarity in shape. It was reported that “Promachocrinus fragarius”, a type of sea lily found off the coast of Antarctica, has about 20 branches and its color can vary between “purple” and “dark red”. Two different species of newly discovered sea creature […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

