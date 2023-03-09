A sea eagle nest camera was set up in the Matsalu nature reserve in the first half of February. “Then you could see that something was going on,” said Urmas Sellis from Kotkaklub. “The 24th. in February, the pair was nicely on the nest, edited. At the moment, it seems that they have serious intentions to start nesting.”

A thick layer of snow fell on Friday night and no sea eagles were seen or heard for a couple of days.

On Monday, a pair of sea eagles repaired their nest, but yesterday it was quiet again.

(Over the course of 25 years, 1996-2020, a total of 30 eaglets have grown up in the nest – it is a very productive place. In Tunamullu, there were two young in the nest, which unfortunately both died due to bird flu. “Last year, there was competition for the nest, it didn’t go for nesting,” stated Sellis .

The nest camera has been installed in what is known to be the oldest sea eagle nesting territory in Estonia – eagles have been nesting there since at least 1870.