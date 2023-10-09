Home » SEA OUTSIDE – CBS on the set of the series
SEA OUTSIDE – CBS on the set of the series

After the report that the New York Times dedicated to the series this summer, America is once again talking about “Mare Fuori”. On September 24, in the first episode of CBS News Sunday Morning, the historic talk show among the most followed in America, we will talk about the “Mare Fuori” phenomenon with images from the set and interventions by Maria Pia Ammirati, director of Rai Fiction ; Roberto Sessa, producer and CEO of Picomedia; and the cast. The report, created on set in Naples, is part of the “TV Around the World” reportage dedicated to successful international television series. The first two episodes of the new season of “Mare Fuori” will be presented as a world premiere at the Rome Film Festival 2023 and at Alice nella Città.

