Seamless Connection: Two Waves of Rain Set to Continue in Guangxi for the Next Few Days

The two waves of rain seamlessly connect, and it will still be rainy and rainy in the next few days

Guangxi, China – The rainy weather continues to dominate the region as two waves of rainfall seamlessly connect, bringing more showers in the coming days. The protagonist of this weather stage is still the rain, as the region experiences continuous wet weather.

Starting from the evening of August 19th until the 20th, the rainfall system was active along the coast of Guangxi. However, from the evening of the 20th to the 24th, the rainfall in southern Guangxi weakened, and the rain in northern Guangxi took over. Local heavy rains are expected, so residents are advised to be cautious and take measures to prevent any potential damage caused by the rains.

Over the past week, Guangxi has experienced a significant amount of rainfall. The rain, however, did not fall uniformly across the region. Instead, it appeared in the form of scattered and multi-point showery rainfall. According to the monitoring data from various national meteorological observation stations in the region, most of the rainfall recorded from August 12th to 18th was between 30-60 millimeters. Some areas in western Guangxi and southern Guangxi received higher amounts, ranging from 100-170 millimeters. Compared to previous years, certain areas in Liuzhou, Hechi, Nanning, Qinzhou, and Beihai have received 40% to 1 times more rainfall, while other areas have seen a decrease of 20% to 90%.

On the 19th, Nanning experienced rainfall once again. After the shower, the beautiful blue sky returned, providing relief from the wet weather. Reports indicate that from the 18th to the 19th, western Guangxi and southern Guangxi experienced moderate to heavy rains, with some locations encountering torrential rains. The highest recorded rainfall occurred in Jiuzhou Town, Lingshan County, Qinzhou City, reaching 157.4 mm.

The Nanning Meteorological Observatory predicts that on the 20th, there will be moderate rain with the possibility of heavy rain in Nanning City. The day will also see a southeast wind of magnitude 1 to 2, a minimum temperature of 25°C, and a maximum temperature of 32°C.

The continuous rain is a result of the seamless connection between two waves of rainfall. From the 19th to the 20th, and then from the 21st to the 24th, the entire region will frequently experience showers. The first wave, which began on the evening of the 19th, is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains, with some areas experiencing heavy rainfall in southern and central Guangxi. The second wave, starting from the evening of the 20th, will see the rainfall in southern Guangxi weakening and the rain in northern Guangxi taking over.

The ongoing rain has provided temporary relief from the high temperatures usually associated with summer. In the next few days, temperatures are expected to range from 28-33°C, making it slightly stuffy for residents. However, after the 25th, the subtropical high pressure system will make a comeback, allowing sunny days to once again take center stage, and the temperature will rise once more.

As the 19th marks the last day of the dog days, the official end of the most challenging period of summer is on the 20th. Though the new round of rainfall has provided some reprieve from high temperatures, residents should not expect a complete break from the summer heat just yet. Based on previous years’ patterns, it is likely that the region will have to wait until after the National Day to bid farewell to the high temperatures completely.

