Search for 2 people lost in Cilo Glaciers will continue in the morning

Hakkari Governor’s Office officials held a meeting about the situation of 2 people who could not be reached in the accident that occurred yesterday in the Cilo Glaciers region of the Kırıkdağ village of the Cennet-Hell Plateau, which is connected to the center. The meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Governor İdris Akbıyık at Hakkari Provincial Disaster Emergency Management Center, was attended by Chief Public Prosecutor Harun Ünlüsoy, Deputy Governor Halil İbrahim Köroğlu, Provincial Gendarmerie Commander Major General Coşkun Sel, Provincial Police Department. […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

