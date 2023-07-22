SEARCH FOR A WOMAN AND HER 2-YEAR-OLD SON MISSING 5 YEARS AGO « cde News

LIMA – SAN PEDRO (special envoy) Police officers raided a house on the 3rd line of Ybypé in Lima as part of an investigation into the disappearance of a 20-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son. Intelligence reports show that Epifanía Barreto, 20 at the time, and her son disappeared from their home and that she could have been murdered and her body buried in the place. Her partner, who is the main suspect, later probably fled to Argentina or Brazil.

With the help of volunteer firefighters, excavations were carried out in various parts but without positive results, three people who already had an arrest warrant for this fact were arrested.

The procedure took place today at 9:30 Hs in the company Yvype third line district of Lima

According to the police report:

*People Learned

* For 40 years.

*𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗮 𝗖𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗮 𝗖𝗮𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗿𝗮 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗼 𝗱 𝗲 35 to 𝗻̃𝗼𝘀.

*𝗔𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗼 𝗕𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗼 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗱𝗲 41 days.

All with arrest warrants according to the national police system for the investigated cause

Investigators went to the raided house where the missing 25-year-old Epifanía Barreto Riquelme and her 30-year-old partner Tradio Vidal Martinez Morinigo lived. Several excavations were carried out in the house in search of evidence that is related to the investigation, the detainees were made available to the public prosecutor.

