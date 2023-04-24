Search for Lilliair: Politician makes fun of empty airport on Facebook

Humor is not one of the core competencies of Austrian politicians. It is all the funnier when a member of this profession proves the opposite. The Carinthian ÖVP regional manager Julia Löschnig even made a trip to Klagenfurt airport on Sunday. As she writes on Facebook, she wanted to “personally” welcome the first passengers of the Lilliair airline announced by the airport’s majority owner Lillihill.

But nothing came of it. Just like from a “spontaneous city trip” that Loeschnig (probably not anyway) wanted to do with Lilliair to Frankfurt. “Why only?” Asks the politician at the end of her post. She also created an Instagram video of the action. The recordings are accompanied by Ennio Morricone’s “Play me the song of death”.

Lillihill announced the launch of the airline just before Christmas. Just on a day when the state government once again had the call option on the agenda. From April 2023, two machines will fly to Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg, Lilihill will invest 27 million euros in three years. There was even a 90-seat Bombardier CRJ900 branded (but only on one side) with “Liliair”. The start of flight operations in April is now obviously nothing. It remains to be seen whether she will even take off.