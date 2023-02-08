Home News Search for missing Colombian after earthquake in Turkey
News

Search for missing Colombian after earthquake in Turkey

The Colombian Government reported this Wednesday that it has activated the search protocols for a Colombian citizen who was in business trip to Turkey when the earthquake that affected this country and neighboring Syria occurred.

“After being alerted to the possibility that the Colombian citizen, Johanna Carolina Millán Velandia, is among the victims of the two earthquakes that affected Turkey, the Colombian Embassy in Turkey and its consular section in Ankara activated all location protocols of the compatriot and has been in permanent contact with his family,” reported the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Millán was on a business trip in the city of Adiyaman, from where, according to information collected by the Foreign Ministry, the woman left alive, but her whereabouts remain unknown.

“Both the Colombian Embassy in Turkey and its consular section in Ankara, in person and by telephone, have been working uninterruptedly to locate the citizen,” the statement said.

For this they have visited and called hospitals in Istanbul, Mersin and Ankara and communication channels have been opened to be able to locate it.

At the moment she is the only person of Colombian nationality that Colombia has reported to be in search of or missing after the brutal earthquake that shook these two countries last Monday.

The death toll from the earthquakes now exceeds 11,200, 8,574 in Turkey and 2,662 in Syria.

