Search operation for missing mushroom picker (86)

A search operation took place in the Villach area near Lake Faak on Saturday evening. As the Austrian rescue dog brigade provincial group Carinthia reported in a broadcast, an 86-year-old man had not returned from looking for mushrooms.

Ten dog handlers and twelve helpers moved out, police, fire brigade and mountain rescue forces also took part in the search. The crew of the police helicopter was finally able to locate the missing person in the forest using a thermal imaging camera. There he was given first aid by members of the rescue dog brigade and mountain rescuers and handed over to the rescue team.

