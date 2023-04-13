The Missing Persons Search Unit -UBPD- traveled through different municipalities in the department of Casanare to take DNA samples from families looking for their loved ones, in order to feed the bank of genetic profiles of disappeared persons.

On this occasion, the UBPD collected DNA samples in the municipalities of San Luis de Palenque, Trinidad, Maní, Aguazul and Yopal, collecting a total of 96 samples from 34 search families.

This conference has allowed the participation of families who have established a constant dialogue with the UBPD, facilitating the creation of genograms and records in the Network of Disappeared and Corpses Information System -SIRDEC-.

The humanitarian work was carried out thanks to the joint work with the local mayor’s offices of the municipalities of Trinidad, Maní and San Luis de Palenque, which provided physical spaces for the UBPD to take samples. Likewise, and in compliance with the humanitarian and extrajudicial mandate, the territorial team traveled to different family homes to attend to residents who were prioritized for being elderly or presenting a health condition that prevented their displacement.

The director in charge of the UBPD, Claudia Isabel Niño Izquierdo, highlighted that thanks to the entry of data to the Bank of Genetic Profiles of Disappeared Persons and with these takings of biological reference samples from relatives, it has been possible to carry out technical crosses with the genetic information of unidentified corpses and thus achieve coincidences. It is hard work that is verified by an interdisciplinary forensic team from the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, whom she thanked for their commitment in carrying out their work.

Regional Search Plan for the Southwest of Casanare

The Yopal Internal Territorial Work Group has received to date 600 search requests, whose search families live in the department. The estimated universe of missing persons in the Regional Search Plan is 1,973.

To date, the UBPD has collected 9,554 biological samples from 4,777 people in Colombia and abroad as a contribution to the search for their disappeared relatives. The Internal Territorial Work Group has taken 432 biological samples from relatives in the department of Casanare, of which 158 have been in Yopal.

Source: Missing Persons Search Unit -UBPD-

