“Only those who are looking for traces will find them,” said Christiane Pott at the opening on Wednesday, which was also attended by Wels Mayor Andreas Rabl and Robert Reif, Regional Director of Sparkasse Wels. The exhibition can be seen during the normal business hours of the OÖ Nachrichten in Wels, Stadtplatz 41, 3rd floor, or by appointment at [email protected]
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.